IIROC Trade Resumption - ET
TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Evertz Technologies Limited
TSX Symbol: ET
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 4:30 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions