IIROC Trade Resumption - ENBI

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Entheon Biomedical Corp. (Formerly 'MPV Explorations Inc.')

CSE Symbol: ENBI (Formerly 'MPV')

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/12/2020

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)