IIROC Trade Resumption - EMRG
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Emergence Global Enterprises Inc.
Company: Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (formerly Velocity Data Inc.)
CSE Symbol: EMRG (formerly VCT.X)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 01/26/2021
