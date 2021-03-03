IIROC Trade Resumption - DSAI
VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: DeepSpatial Inc.
Company: DeepSpatial Inc. (formerly Aylen Capital Inc.)
CSE Symbol: DSAI (formerly AYL)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 3/4/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)