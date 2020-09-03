IIROC Trade Resumption - DFLY
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Draganfly Inc.
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Draganfly Inc.
CSE Symbol: DFLY
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 08 h 00 9/4/2020
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)