IIROC Trade Resumption - CYBN
TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: CYBIN Inc.
Company: CYBIN Inc.
NEO Exchange Symbol: CYBN
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 3:03:19 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions