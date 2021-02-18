IIROC Trade Resumption - CCO

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Cameco Corporation TSX Symbol: CCO All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

