IIROC Trade Resumption - CBDX
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Canbud Distribution Corporation CSE Symbol: CBDX All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 8/10/2021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security...
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Canbud Distribution Corporation
CSE Symbol: CBDX
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 8/10/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)