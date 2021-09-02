IIROC Trade Resumption - BIP.PR.C
TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.
TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
TSX Symbol: BIP.PR.C
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions