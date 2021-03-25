IIROC Trade Resumption - BBTV

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: BBTV Holdings Inc. TSX Symbol: BBTV All Issues: No Resumption (ET): ‎1‎:01‎:48‎ ‎PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a...

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: BBTV Holdings Inc.

TSX Symbol: BBTV

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): ‎1‎:01‎:48‎ ‎PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

