IHS Markit Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of IHS Markit Ltd. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - INFO

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) - Get Report to S&P Global Inc. is fair to IHS Markit shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages IHS Markit shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether IHS Markit and its board of directors violated the law by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for IHS Markit shareholders; (2) determine whether S&P is underpaying for IHS Markit; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for IHS Markit shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of IHS Markit shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

