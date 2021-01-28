IHerb Is A 2021 Top Workplaces USA Winner

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb is proud to announce that the company is a first time winner of 2021 Top Workplaces USA as awarded by the United State's most credible employer recognition program. This most recent honor comes just a month after iHerb earned certification as a Great Place to Work® .

Top Workplaces USA recognition is based solely on extensive surveys of employees and their honest workplace feedback. There are no subjective elements to the process, making Top Workplaces the most authentic, transparent employer recognition program in the United States.

"We are honored to be a 2021 Top Workplaces USA winner in addition to Great Place to Work® Certified," said iHerb President, Emun Zabihi. "We look forward to achieving additional recognition for the hard work and feedback of our growing workforce."

Recent employee surveys showed 82% of iHerb team members said the company is a great place to work. Additionally, 95% of team members said work locations are safe, and more than 93% of team members said everyone is treated fairly, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, or race.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com

