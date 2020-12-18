IHerb Earns Great Place To Work® Certification

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb receives Great Place to Work® certification.

iHerb is proud to announce that they have recently earned certification as a Great Place to Work®. With company culture and engagement set as one of iHerb's top priorities, the brand is committed to continuously enhancing the talent experience of its employees.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work® Certified," said iHerb President, Emun Zabihi. "We place a high value on employee engagement and empowering our team members. I look forward to the future as we continue growing and achieving more milestones."

This goal has been reflected in recent employee surveys, during which 82% of team members said that iHerb is a great place to work. Additionally, 95% of team members feel work locations are safe, and more than 93% of team members feel everyone is treated fairly regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, and/or race.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com

