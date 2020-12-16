IHerb Announces New Chief Scientific Advisor

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb announces Dr. Michael Murray as their new Chief Scientific Advisor.

iHerb is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael Murray as their Chief Scientific Advisor. For over three decades, Dr. Murray has been a thought leader, author, and expert in nutrition, dietary supplements, and natural products. He has published more than 30 books, including the bestselling Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine, now in its fifth edition, has been used by over 100,000 health care professionals across the globe. For the last 35 years, he has been compiling a massive database of original scientific studies from medical literature. It is from this constantly expanding database that Dr. Murray provides the answers on health and healing.

With Dr. Murray on board, iHerb will place an even greater focus on customer education. In addition to creating educational blogs, articles, programs, videos, and books that will be exclusive to iHerb, Dr. Murray will also be involved in helping iHerb's various house brands with product development and quality control.

"I've been a big fan of iHerb since the beginning of the company, over 20 years ago. I know the values of the founder and the vision of what he and his team want to accomplish, and we share common values and commitments. It starts with offering the best natural products and the best possible value. But it also means being best in class when it comes to service and customer support. We have some great plans in store, as we make iHerb even better," says Dr. Murray.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest U.S.-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com

