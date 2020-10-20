IHeartMedia, Inc. To Report Quarterly Financial Results On November 9, 2020

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) announced today that on Monday November 9th, 2020, it will issue financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT) - Get Report announced today that on Monday November 9th, 2020, it will issue financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia's website ( https://investors.iheartmedia.com/) beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on November 9th. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (833) 350-1328 (domestic) or (236) 389-2425 (international) using PIN number 5780107. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on November 9th in the Events & Presentations section of iHeartMedia's Investors home page, and at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) using PIN number 5780107.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of iHeartMedia's website.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (Nasdaq:IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and podcasts via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

