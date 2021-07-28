IHeartMedia And NBA Team Up For Multi-Year Podcast Partnership To Present Groundbreaking Slate Of NBA Shows

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and the National Basketball Association (NBA), today announced a multi-year podcast partnership, which will feature the launch of more than 20 new iHeartRadio-NBA co-produced podcasts.

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and the National Basketball Association (NBA), today announced a multi-year podcast partnership, which will feature the launch of more than 20 new iHeartRadio-NBA co-produced podcasts. The new slate of NBA podcasts will be distributed widely by the iHeartPodcast Network with the first show set to debut this Fall.

The new shows will be produced using a wide variety of content from the NBA archives to tell the backstories of some of the greatest moments in sports history, along with a mix of the latest league news, player commentary, insider analysis, and much more - available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are found.

"We are excited to expand the league's audio offerings to fans by teaming up with iHeartMedia to deliver NBA content and storytelling to the iHeartPodcast Network," said David Denenberg, Senior Vice President, National & Local Network Partnerships. "We look forward to reaching more fans with content about our teams, players and history through this partnership."

"The NBA is one of the toughest leagues in the world. These are relentless athletes, with a grueling schedule, at the absolute height of their game," said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartMedia Sports. "Their stories are the stuff of legend and deserve mass-reach audiences and top-tier brand partners. iHeart alone can deliver that."

The partnership provides the NBA and its teams access to iHeartMedia's massive reach across multiple audio platforms including podcasts, streaming and broadcast radio, as well as the opportunity to develop a new slate of groundbreaking shows each year.

More details around the upcoming slate of NBA podcasts will be announced at a later date.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season featured 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

