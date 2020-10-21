IHA And Infinity Primary Care FINALIZE Integration

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 After completing the necessary due diligence and operational preparations, IHA, the area's leading multispecialty medical group, and Infinity Primary Care, PC, have finalized terms for the integration of Primary Care Internal Medicine and the Center for Family Care into IHA.

"Our goal in integrating these practices is to partner with the outstanding providers of Infinity Primary Care with to promote high-quality, patient-centered care to the Livonia community," states Mark LePage, MD, and CEO of IHA. "We intend to hold true to our core mission of compassionate, patient-centered care that delights our patients."

"We are confident that the nearly 20,000 patients under the care of these two practices will be able to count on IHA to provide access to an extensive range of high-quality services," adds Dr LePage. "And as the Medical Group for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, we are very excited to partner with Infinity Primary Care to extend our geographic reach into Livonia and western Wayne County as we further the mission of our integrated delivery system in partnership with our hospital partner, St Mary Mercy Livonia."

The integration with IHA brings together 15 providers and several dozen staff members from the following two IPC practices:

Primary Care Internal Medicine

Randall Sternberg , MD

, MD Lisa Harston-LeDoux , MD

, MD Pranay Korpole, MD

Jennifer Kup , CNP

, CNP Sangeetha Nathabalan, MD

David Steinberger , MD

Center for Family Care

Stacy O'Dowd , MD

, MD Christine Brenner , MD

, MD Andrew Gush, DO

Nicole Kohnen , MD

, MD Mark Michaels , MD

, MD Nicole Rothenberg , MD

, MD David Smeenge , MD

, MD Stacy Smith , MD

, MD Michael Wowk , MD

"This is an important step in aligning these two IPC practices with IHA, and their associated residency practices connected with St. Mary Mercy Livonia, to enable us to better meet patient needs and provide efficient, cost-effective care," notes Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan. "By collaborating as a truly integrated health care delivery system, we will create a unified clinical and operational infrastructure with coordinated protocols and best practices, which will lead not only to better clinical outcomes but also to an improved patient experience across the continuum of both outpatient and inpatient care."

IHA offers a breadth of capabilities that is virtually unrivaled in the region, giving patients a single, trusted source for more of the medical services that they need at every stage of life.

"As we see IHA continuing to welcome new partners in the Livonia area, whether primary care or specialty care, it enables all of us to expand our regional footprint of services," adds Dave Spivey, president of St. Mary Mercy Livonia. "We are not only preparing for the April 2021 opening of the new IHA/SJMHS Livonia Medical Center on the Schoolcraft campus, but also actively making highly specialized services such as orthopaedics and plastic surgery available to our communities now."

The timeline for the transition of these practices into IHA is December 1, 2020.

About IHAEstablished in 1994, IHA is one of the largest multi-specialty medical groups in Michigan delivering more than one million patient visits each year, practicing based on the guiding principle: our family caring for yours. Led by physicians, IHA is committed to providing the best care with the best outcomes for every patient and an exceptional work experience for every provider and employee. Recognized as Metro Detroit's Top Physician Group by Consumer Reports magazine, IHA offers patients from infancy through senior years, access to convenient, quality health care with extended office hours and urgent care services, online patient diagnosis, treatment and appointment access tools. IHA is based in Ann Arbor and employs more than 3,000 staff, including more than 700 providers consisting of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, care managers and midwives in more than 100 practice locations across Southeast Michigan. IHA serves as the Medical Group for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and a member of Trinity Health. To learn more about IHA, visit www.ihacares.com.

About Saint Joseph Mercy Health SystemSaint Joseph Mercy Health System (SJMHS) is a health care organization serving seven counties in southeast Michigan including Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Jackson, and Lenawee. It includes 537-bed St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, 443-bed St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, 304-bed St. Mary Mercy Livonia, 131-bed St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell, and 133-bed St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. Combined, the five hospitals are licensed for 1,548 beds, have five outpatient health centers, six urgent care facilities, more than 25 specialty centers; employ more than 15,300 individuals and have a medical staff of nearly 2,700 physicians. SJMHS has annual operating revenues of about $2 billion and returns about $115 million to its communities annually through charity care and community benefit programs.

SJMHS is a member of Trinity Health, a leading Catholic health care system based in Livonia, Mich. Trinity Health operates in 22 states, employs about 133,000 colleagues, has annual operating revenues of $17.6 billion and assets of about $24.7 billion. Additionally, the organization returns almost $1.1 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs.

For more information on health services offered at Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, please visit the Saint Joes Health website.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iha-and-infinity-primary-care-finalize-integration-301157250.html

SOURCE IHA