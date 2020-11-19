IGT Selected In Public Tender To Provide Industry-Leading Digital Games In Norway

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (IGT) - Get Report announced today that IGT Global Services Limited (hereinafter "IGT") has been awarded a tender by Norsk Tipping AS ("Norsk Tipping"), Norway's state lottery operator and World Lottery Association member, to continue supplying its proprietary IGT PlayCasino content, its PlayRGS digital gaming platform, and the IGT Connect™ integration layer. As part of the award, which was the result of a competitive public procurement, IGT will also continue supplying best-in-class licensed third-party game content from sub-suppliers NetEnt Malta Limited ("NetEnt") and ELKAB Studios AB ("Elk").

"IGT PlayDigital's solutions enable Norsk Tipping to provide its players with highly engaging online content, including IGT's top-performing PlayCasino games," said Hans Erland Ringsvold, Head of Gaming Operations at Norsk Tipping. "When we first entered the iCasino market in 2014, IGT was our sole digital supplier, and since then has been fundamental to our program's success. We're pleased to continue this partnership by delivering IGT's and select third-party content to our players."

"IGT's best-in-class titles and seamless content aggregation technology ensure that Norsk Tipping can continue to offer their players the widest and most popular selection of entertaining digital games," said Enrico Drago, IGT Senior Vice President, PlayDigital. "Adding IGT's and its sub-suppliers' growing stable of popular titles for Norsk Tipping also furthers our goal of delivering unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players."

IGT is one of three primary content suppliers selected by Norsk Tipping as part of the public procurement. The agreement, which allows IGT to offer content to Norsk Tipping over a period of three years with an option for Norsk Tipping to extend for one year, is effective in February 2021 and includes the provision of IGT's proprietary PlayCasino games, in addition to supplying licensed NetEnt Group (including Red Tiger Gaming) and Elk content. As part of the agreement, Norsk Tipping can choose to keep games in operation for up to an additional four years after the agreement has expired.

Norsk Tipping has been a valued IGT customer since 2012, when IGT was selected as the sole supplier for the launch of legal digital gaming in Norway. In 2017, IGT was again awarded a competitive tender to provide Norsk Tipping with IGT proprietary PlayCasino content, as well as licensed content from third-party sub-suppliers, and its PlayRGS digital gaming platform and IGT Connect integration layer. IGT has also supplied Norsk Tipping with its digital bingo platform since 2014, which was re-awarded to IGT in a public tender in 2018.

IGT PlayDigital's PlayRGS solution powers sites for more than 100 customers around the globe for both lottery and commercial operators. In addition to Norsk Tipping, IGT supplies its PlayRGS solution to World Lottery Association (WLA) customers in Europe including Veikkaus in Finland, Svenska Spel in Sweden, Loterie Nationale in Belgium, and Lottomatica in Italy, and provides PlayRGS content to Danske Spil in Denmark. IGT also supplies PlayRGS to Lotto New Zealand and to Canadian members Loto Québec, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, and the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

For more information, visit IGT.com, or go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGTIGT (IGT) - Get Report is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact: Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452 Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190 Rhonda Whittaker, Global Communications, +1 (506) 878-6471

© 2020 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-selected-in-public-tender-to-provide-industry-leading-digital-games-in-norway-301176457.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC