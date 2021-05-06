Casino operators in U.S. can now purchase PeakSlant49™ cabinet with performance-tested IGT core games such as Regal Riches™ and Scarab® Link

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (IGT) - Get Report announced today that its high-performing, previously lease-only, PeakSlant49™ cabinet is now available for purchase throughout the U.S. This move gives casino operators across the U.S. the opportunity to own the PeakSlant49 cabinet and offer IGT's Proven Performer core games on dazzling, premium-caliber hardware.

"We're excited to introduce Stinkin' Rich ® Skunks Gone Wild along with high-performing games including Regal Riches and Scarab Link on the spectacular PeakSlant49 cabinet," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "IGT developed a specialized content pipeline for the PeakSlant49 cabinet that our customers can purchase with confidence knowing that the games have achieved significant performance metrics."

Celebrated for its superior ergonomic design and pristine presentation, the PeakSlant49 video slots cabinet is an attention-grabbing focal point on any casino floor. The cabinet's 49-inch, progressively curved Ultra-HD display is complemented with a 27-inch video topper. The cabinet's intelligent lighting and player-convenience features such as an inductive wireless charger, USB port and comfortable 13.3-inch dynamic player panel all contribute to the hardware's popularity and strong performance.

IGT initially launched the PeakSlant49 cabinet as a premium, for-lease cabinet in 2020. Anchored by premium marquee titles such Fortune Coin Boost!™ and Dragon Lights ®, the PeakSlant49 will continue to showcase IGT's premium multi-level progressive (MLP) entertainment in casinos throughout the U.S.

About IGTIGT (IGT) - Get Report is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

