IGT PlaySports Expands Sports Betting Leadership With Addition Of In-House Oddsmaking For U.S. Customers

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (IGT) - Get Report announced today that it has expanded its PlaySports offering for the U.S. sports betting market with the formation of its own full-service Trading Team based in Las Vegas, Nev. The diverse and talented team adds another dimension of service to the most widely deployed B2B sports betting solution in the U.S. market and further cements IGT's market leadership.

"IGT's in-house, U.S.-based Trading Team enhances the appeal of the entire PlaySports offering and enables us to deliver an 'all-in-one' solution for operators seeking a single sports betting service provider," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "IGT PlaySports' pure B2B focus, the Trading Team's in-depth knowledge of regional and local betting preferences and trends, and the Company's favorable regulatory standings in tribal and state-governed jurisdictions across the U.S. continue to create opportunities for our customers and drive our nationwide sports betting leadership."

IGT's Trading Team will provide around-the-clock expert oddsmaking with localized pricing for pre-game and in-play bets, continual offer monitoring and optimization, and on-call expertise in every aspect of day-to-day sportsbook operations. IGT's PlaySports customers will also benefit from compelling and original promotional bets, exclusive parlay and combination wagering and player retention and acquisition strategies designed by the Team's content managers.

"The flexibility and reliability of the IGT PlaySports platform has long been one of its greatest attributes, and adding services such as those provided by our Trading Team completes the solution. Now, retail and online sportsbooks, from the smallest to the largest, in any sports betting-legal state in the U.S., can confidently take advantage of a fully integrated, truly world-class trading service that is built on the leading betting technology and backed by IGT, the most trusted name in gaming," added Drago.

With deployments in 14 U.S. states and at 40 gaming outlets across the country, IGT PlaySports is the leading sports betting solution for the U.S. market. IGT PlaySports is powering sportsbooks run by casinos, lotteries and racetracks in venues and via mobile apps spanning Nevada, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Oregon, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Mississippi and Rhode Island.

