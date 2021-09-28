IGT PlaySports Expands Leading U.S. Sports Betting Footprint To Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort In Washington State

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (IGT) - Get International Game Technology PLC Report announced today that its U.S. market-leading PlaySports platform will power sports betting at Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, Wash. Operated by the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians, the casino will leverage IGT's PlaySports turnkey solution for retail and on-premise mobile sports betting.

"Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort patrons will be able to experience this new and exciting form of gaming from anywhere on our property, thanks to IGT's omnichannel PlaySports platform," said Travis O'Neil, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort CEO. "IGT's comprehensive PlaySports solution, paired with the company's extensive experience and expertise, will enable us to offer a world-class sports betting operation for many years to come."

"As the leading choice for U.S. operators to power their sports betting enterprises, IGT PlaySports is thrilled to add Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort to our growing list of customers," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "Our proven all-in-one PlaySports technology was designed to offer maximum flexibility for operators of all sizes to seamlessly establish exciting sports betting programs."

About IGTIGT (IGT) - Get International Game Technology PLC Report is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

