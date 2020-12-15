Ignite Funding Dethrones Berkshire Hathaway For Best Of Las Vegas Gold

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Funding, a hard money lender, announced today that it was voted as the Gold Medal winner in two categories in the Las Vegas Review Journal's annual Best of Las Vegas competition.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Funding, a hard money lender, announced today that it was voted as the Gold Medal winner in two categories in the Las Vegas Review Journal's annual Best of Las Vegas competition. Ignite Funding, a small local company, achieved Gold for the " Best Real Estate Investment Firm" and rose to the occasion to unseat the much larger, national company Berkshire Hathaway (the reigning winner since the category's inception in 2017) for " Best Commercial Real Estate Broker".

"I never imagined that we would ever be able to outvote a company of that size and caliber," says Ms. Carrie Cook, President of Ignite Funding. "Our stamina to continue to operate even with a pandemic had a greater impact than we realized."

Ignite Funding attributes its success to its ability to quickly adapt to any scenario. In March, Ignite Funding sent its employees to work from home for their protection until it could transition back to a safe office environment in May. The transitions were seamless, maintaining a semblance of "business as usual" that other companies are struggling to regain.

Ignite Funding is the steadfast rock amidst the turmoil and proves that having at least one constant can yield volumes of much needed relief to its employees, investors, and borrowers. This relief has amplified the growth of confidence in the company that will continue to contribute its success in the years to come.

About Ignite Funding

Ignite Funding proves that real estate lending does not stop because of an epidemic. Thousands of private investors continue to fill the gap left by traditional bank lending while earning double-digit returns collateralized by real property. To date, Ignite Funding has facilitated 1,240 real estate investments funded with $846 million in investor capital, providing 49 borrowers in 13 states with the ability to acquire and develop over 12,000 acres of land, 7,900 residential lots and 3.3 million square feet of commercial space.

