IGEL Offers New Cutting-Edge Solutions With Lenovo™

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that it has welcomed Lenovo as a technology collaborator into the IGEL Ready program. IGEL Ready opens up the company's core enterprise software for companies including Lenovo to integrate and validate its products and solutions, driving business growth, and gaining flexible access to enterprise applications for mutual customers.

Organizations worldwide are now prioritizing workspace agility and business continuity as the world shifts to long-term or permanent remote work arrangements. To do so, companies need to provide their people with more secure access to all their business-critical applications. Many of these organizations don't have the budgets or the IT staff necessary to manage widespread virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) or desktop as a service (DaaS) deployments, and they need a simple, more secure, and cost-effective way to deliver these applications. Lenovo's end user computing solutions for the modern workplace, combined with IGEL OS-powered security enhanced endpoints gives any organization - from SMBs to global enterprises - the ability to enable more secure, productive remote work while at the same time reducing the cost and complexity of managing desktops and users.

"The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud. The IGEL Ready program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching a new and relevant market while also enabling world-class customer service," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "We're excited that Lenovo is joining our growing network of more than 100+ IGEL Ready partners and being part of a new validation movement in the end user computing industry."

Now more than ever, providing customers and their employees with reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services is critical for businesses continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and more secure software. This ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across a range of categories in the customer-facing IGEL Ready Showcase.

"We have enjoyed running the IGEL OS on Lenovo hardware for some time and are excited to see Lenovo officially joining the IGEL Ready program," said Galen Campbell, Lead Systems Engineer, Geisinger.

To view Lenovo's partner profile in the IGEL Ready Showcase, visit https://www.igel.com/ready/showcase-partners/lenovo/. To view Lenovo's product profile, visit Lenovo's website.

To learn more and start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About IGEL IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

