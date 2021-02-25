IGEL Introduces Next-Generation, High Performance IGEL UD7 Endpoint

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the launch of the next-generation IGEL UD7. Part of IGEL's family of smart, simple and secure endpoint solutions, the new IGEL UD7 offers ultra-high performance graphics capabilities powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1605B processor, along with advanced connectivity features including a new integrated fiber option for secure, anytime and anywhere access to critical data and applications via IGEL OS, all in a modern, eco-friendly design.

"Enterprises have come to rely on the IGEL UD7 as the high-performance endpoint they need for demanding multimedia cloud workspaces," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "Whether end-users are involved in architecture and engineering, finance and trading, or research and the sciences, the IGEL UD7 provides the secure and connected endpoint computing experience today's modern, work-from-anywhere organizations need to drive productivity and efficiency."

Optimized for Performance and ConnectivityLeveraging the powerful AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B processor with Radeon™ Vega Graphics, the new IGEL UD7 provides a high-performance computing experience for graphics-intensive workloads. The IGEL UD7 also features support for up to four 4K displays at 60Hz including audio, connected via DisplayPort 1.2; 8GB DDR4 memory, and an 8GB onboard embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC).

For flexible connectivity, the IGEL UD7 comes standard with a USB-C interface including DisplayPort 1.4 support, two USB-A 3.2 ports, and four USB-A 2.0 legacy ports for convenience and productivity. Also included are optional 802.11ac Wireless LAN (WLAN) and Bluetooth 5.0 solutions. For more efficient and secure connectivity, the IGEL UD7 also comes with optional fiber-SFP for up to 1000 base-T/1Gb Ethernet.

"This new fiber connectivity option will support multi-mode and single-mode transceivers and fiber-to-copper converters, while at the same time providing organizations with a more secure connection and less degradation for an improved user experience," continued Haas.

Fortifying the IGEL Chain of Trust at the Hardware LevelAlso on the new UD7, IGEL supports a level of security that begins at the SoC level and extends all the way to the target server or cloud. This is known as the "chain of trust," a cryptographic signature verification process that starts just prior to the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) boot, using the AMD Secure Processor technology and AMD Memory Guard, which is designed to establish a hardware root-of-trust to help secure the processing and storage of sensitive data and trusted applications. With IGEL using these features, it enables the creation of a dedicated security system by initiating IGEL's secure chain of trust at the physical hardware layer. Other security features on the UD7 also include an optional smart card reader and Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) integration.

Modern, Eco-Friendly DesignDesigned for outstanding multi-display graphics performance within compact workspaces, the IGEL UD7 is approximately 50% smaller and weighs 20% less than its predecessor. With a chassis made of 30% recycled plastic, the IGEL UD7 features an ergonomic power by touch and hand screw for a foot stand.

Availability and SupportPart of IGEL's family of Endpoints and Certified Hardware, the IGEL UD7 is designed for cloud workspace environments. It comes pre-configured with IGEL OS Workspace Edition software and features built-in support for over 100 integrated partner technologies, and is easily managed using the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) which can securely manage up to 300,000 IGEL OS-powered endpoints, whether on the corporate network or off. This makes endpoint management and control simple and secure, even across enterprises with a dispersed and diverse infrastructure of hardware brands and form factors, all from a single console.

The IGEL UD7 will be available starting at the end of April through IGEL's network of Elite, Expert and Entry-level Partners.

Learn more about IGEL's next-gen endpoint hardware design here. For more information on IGEL OS, visit https://www.igel.com/igel-solution-family/igel-os/.

IGEL on Social MediaTwitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP), UD Pocket2 (UDP2) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 64-bit device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igel-introduces-next-generation-high-performance-igel-ud7-endpoint-301235299.html

SOURCE IGEL