IGEL Announces Key North American Additions To Executive Leadership Team

Positioning itself for the next stage of growth, IGEL has hired Christiane Ohlgart as Chief Financial Officer and Kris Hamner as Chief People Officer; the addition of these two executives further expands IGEL's San Francisco-based leadership team, which also includes IGEL CEO Jed Ayres and Executive Chairman Bill Veghte

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced two new appointments to its Executive Leadership Team. Joining is Christiane Ohlgart, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Kris Hamner as Chief People Officer (CPO).

Christiane Ohlgart, a native of Germany, is a growth-oriented executive with more than 30 years of experience. Working with U.S. and German-based high technology firms, across the software and cloud computing sectors, she has focused on helping businesses scale both organically and through acquisition, while also promoting the growth of their channel-facing organizations. Her German heritage makes her well-suited for her new role as IGEL's CFO, overseeing financial operations across North America and EMEA. Kris Hamner, a global human resources expert, is a strategic HR leader who has spent his career in the technology sector, focused on enabling both business and employee success, company transformation and human resources innovation.

"We are excited to welcome Christiane and Kris to the IGEL team," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "For our customers and partners, the work-from-anywhere paradigm is here to stay, and IGEL remains at the center of the EUC revolution, offering secure, simple and cost-effective solutions that businesses can leverage to provide their remote and hybrid workforces with access to their cloud workspaces. Christiane and Kris bring with them decades of expertise in financial management and human resources, respectively. Their experience will enable us to position ourselves for the next level of growth through sound financial management and a focus on making human resources a more strategic part of our business as we continue to rapidly expand our team by attracting, developing, and retaining the right talent, with the right skillsets, in what has become an increasingly competitive environment. Because both Christiane and Kris are based in Silicon Valley, I am especially thrilled to have the opportunity to work side-by-side with them in our newly re-opened headquarters in San Francisco."

Christiane comes to IGEL from Fortinet, where she served as Vice President of Finance, working with the company's sales and channel leaders worldwide to support Fortinet's topline growth through the establishment of the right business models and channel programs. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer for medical software startup, Syapse, Inc., and also served as Vice President of Finance for cloud communications platform provider, Intermedia. Earlier in her career, Christiane spent 15 years at SAP, where she held a succession of financial management roles that culminated as CFO for SAP subsidiary, SuccessFactors Inc., during which she was also a member of SAP's Global Finance Leadership Team and involved in strategic companywide decision making, as well as brokering the collaboration of the "traditional" SAP organizations with the highly agile and energetic acquired pure SaaS organizations (SuccessFactors and Ariba). Christiane holds a Diplom Wirtschafts-Ingenieur from University of Karlsruhe which is equivalent to a master's degree in Business and Computer Engineering.

Kris Hamner joins IGEL from JSR corporation, where he was responsible for building the first Global People team and strategy across multiple divisions and subsidiaries across the U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan in life sciences, biotech, semiconductor, and materials sciences. Prior to that, he served as Vice President for Global Human Resources for Astreya, a fast-growing managed services provider. During his career, Kris has also held a succession of global human resources leadership roles at technology industry leaders Hewlett Packard Enterprise, FIT, and Hitachi Global Storage Technologies. Kris holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame, and a bachelor's degree in Human Resources from the University of Nevada.

IGEL's new North American headquarters office in San Francisco is now located at 594 Howard Street, Suite 200 in the high-tech SOMA District, one block from the famed Moscone Center and next door to the Salesforce Tower, LinkedIn and Slack.

