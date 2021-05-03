IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer's Unites Canadians Virtually This May

Annual fundraiser brings help and hope to the escalating number of people impacted by dementia TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians will come together to celebrate the 2021 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's on May 30th.

Annual fundraiser brings help and hope to the escalating number of people impacted by dementia

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians will come together to celebrate the 2021 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's on May 30th. The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's is Canada's biggest fundraiser in direct support of the more than half a million Canadians living with dementia.

While the pandemic negatively impacted so many services across the country last year, Canadians came together to participate in the first ever virtual walk, raising more than $5.1 million dollars. These funds allowed the Alzheimer Society to move services online and continue to support people living with dementia and their caregivers from coast to coast. But more funds are needed to meet the growing demand for life-changing support, including counselling, day programs and respite for caregivers.

"This year's Walk has taken on even more importance given that the pandemic has resulted in increased isolation and demand for our support and services," said Ronan Ryan, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Canada. "Our clients and their caregivers count on Canadians to walk for their loved ones and raise crucial funds to fight dementia. We're so grateful for the passion and commitment of our walk participants last year, and we're asking them to join us again."

By joining a local walk, participants make a positive difference in the lives of people living with dementia and their families. Here's how to get involved:

Sign up by visiting WalkForAlzheimers.ca.

Walk your way in May! Get creative by walking around the block, taking the stairs or doing yoga at home.

Take a photo or video, upload it to social media and include the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz.

Join the live celebration on the Alzheimer Society of Canada's Facebook page on Sunday, May 30 at 4 p.m.

"IG is proud to support the Alzheimer Society and their efforts to raise awareness and funds to find a cure," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "We all know someone who has been touched by dementia and are aware of the significant impact it can have on those coping with the disease, their families and caregivers. Our employees and consultants look forward to the Walk every year and are committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work."

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs and services to those living with a diagnosis and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada's leading funder of research into better understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and towards finding cures.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has nearly $107 billion in assets under management as of March 31 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $248 billion in total assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

SOURCE Alzheimer Society of Canada