IG Wealth Management Increases Access To Private Investments Within IProfile Program

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced the introduction of a Private Investment Mandate ("the Mandate") in the iProfile Canadian Equity Private Pool ("the Pool"), which intends to provide investors with enhanced diversification and long-term capital appreciation through exposure to investments in privately held companies.

IG has also announced an initial corresponding private equity investment by the Pool under the Mandate in a new growth fund that targets technology and health care investments, being launched by Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf").

"We're committed to making iProfile an ideal investment option for our mass affluent and high-net-worth clients, and as such, we are pleased to be adding to the existing private investments we have been integrating within the Program," said Jon Kilfoyle, Senior Vice-President, IG Investments. "With the specific commitment to Northleaf's growth fund, we expect our clients to benefit from Northleaf's proven network and track record in its venture capital and growth equity platform."

The iProfile Program provides investors with a variety of managed solutions suitable for their individual preferences, investment objectives, risk tolerances, and time horizons. The Program provides individuals with the same institutional wealth management and diversification opportunities as large pools of capital, such as pension funds, as they are designed to achieve diversification through different asset classes, geographies, market capitalizations, management styles and access to private markets.

About IG Wealth ManagementFounded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $116.5 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271.1 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2021.

