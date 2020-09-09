IFTTT Introduces A New Consumer Plan With A "set Your Own Price" Subscription Model

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFTTT, the leading integration platform featuring 670 popular brands and used by over 22 million consumers, today announced IFTTT Pro, a new subscription that goes beyond IFTTT's original If This Then That concept. Pro also includes an introductory "set your own price" subscription, that now joins IFTTT's standard free-forever plan.

Since 2010, IFTTT has offered a simple way for consumers to combine the popular brands and services in their lives, into unique integrations and automations, known as Applets. Pro now goes beyond one trigger, one action to offer multi-step Applets that can query data from multiple sources before triggering multiple actions. For example, a Pro can create an Applet that queries their Google Calendar and Slack every evening, before determining whether to turn on their Philips Hue lights and play their favorite Spotify playlist.

Pro launches with many of the top features requested by IFTTT's power users including:

Multi-step Applets

Queries and conditional logic

Multiple actions

Faster Applet execution

Support

"Pro's powerful new features were first developed for our enterprise product, IFTTT Connect, which we launched back in January," explained Linden Tibbets, Founder and CEO of IFTTT. "Pros now have the same ability to create sophisticated integrations as innovative IFTTT Connect customers like Husqvarna, iRobot and Qapital. The success of our enterprise business allows us to return to our roots and the user community, with Pro representing a starting point for what will be an ongoing conversation. Our intention is to be flexible in terms of features and even pricing as Pro evolves over time."

