IFLYTEK's Encounter With New Zealand

HEFEI, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good things happen when people meet at the right time and place. This is the story of iFLYTEK's beautiful encounter with New Zealand. Neither too early, nor too late, we met at just the right time.

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK is a well-established public company focusing on smart speech recognition and artificial intelligence. It is dedicated to researching speech and language recognition, natural language processing, machine learning and other key technologies. We are committed to building a better world with artificial intelligence (AI) by making machines listen, speak, understand and think.

New Zealand is a charming pearl in the Pacific Ocean with bountiful products, resources and scientific innovations. It has a diligent and brave people who always extend a warm welcome to their countless guests visiting this idyllic natural scenery. iFLYTEK finds much beauty in this wonderful land and aims to make New Zealand even better by achieving win-win results.

Our pursuit has always been to mount the peak of technology through close cooperation. iFLYTEK's motto of "empowering the world with AI" reflects our desire to explore and apply technology to make people's lives more convenient. For instance, at our annual 1024 Global Developer Festival, Bao Shihao, a ten-year-old girl, designed the DISCOVER-LEAF eyeglasses that lets the hearing-impaired see transcribed words. She was awarded the "Public Welfare Medal" by iFLYTEK.

iFLYTEK also launched a freely available, non-profit AI programme to help people cope with visual and auditory disabilities. It currently provides more than five million speech recognition transcripts each day. If one wants to mount the top, it is important that he does not walk alone.

iFLYTEK wants to cooperate with friends around the world. Through its AI research and development, iFLYTEK has gained plenty of partners in academia and industry. We recognise that our mission resonates with the Maori people who have a saying that "happiness is created by oneself." Every day, our technology creates more happiness for humanity as we find new ways to break down communication barriers, give children a merrier childhood and make work more efficient.

iFLYTEK has many examples of its technology being used to change people's lives. For instance, a few years ago, the rural Jimingxiang Primary School in Chongqing, China, adopted iFLYTEK's Smart Classroom which immediately gave it access to the world's most innovative teaching models.

Likewise, a medical professional living in a small Chinese village, Dr. Liu, says iFLYTEK's Smart Assistant System has enormously increased his treatment efficiency and helped reduce the number of missed diagnoses and false diagnoses.

And in another example of iFLYTEK's desire to help connect people, He Lili, a 28-year-old village girl who graduated from a technical school, got a job after attending iFLYTEK's speech labelling training courses.

Every city has its own unique path towards happiness and beauty. According to the World Happiness Report, New Zealand ranks the 8th happiest country in the world and the Global Innovation Index found it is the 26th most innovative country. We believe iFLYTEK has much to learn from New Zealand and we also have much to offer to make it even better. We seek new opportunities for cooperation.

An old Chinese saying goes: "when everyone is adding wood to the fire, it burns higher." The Covid-19 pandemic made it clear that if one wants to sail a long distance, they should not sail alone. Connectivity and cooperation are needed most in difficult times.

iFLYTEK launched its AI Outbound Call System in South Korea to help the country in its fight against Covid-19. This system features quick deployment, efficient operation and automatic recording and has dramatically saved time and human resources in South Korea. We are more than willing to share such successful experiences and technology with New Zealand as well.

Indeed, we have already begun to do this.

In 2019, iFLYTEK invested in a Kiwi tech start-up to help it better access China's robot market. The partnership has been an enormously successful contact between iFLYTEK and New Zealand. Now robotic companies can perform their R&D for a much lower cost and with better efficiency.

By opening our technology, marketing channels and products, we hope to grow together with other Kiwi companies.

A core principle for iFLYTEK is high moral standards. In China, those who have a heart of gold are referred to as "men of noble character." In the Western world, such people are called "gentlemen." iFLYTEK understands the importance of being socially responsible.

Guided by the concept of "creating more value for customers," iFLYTEK is determined to build a long-term, stable relationship with its suppliers, clients and consumers. We want to improve user experience, customer satisfaction and, in the end, achieve win-win results.

At the same time, we will abide by a country's general rules, law and regulations We will respect its local customs, hold firm to our moral standards and protect information security.

We will strive to be gold-hearted "men of noble character" and "gentlemen." We will try our best to serve all people with sincerity and honesty.

We believe in New Zealand's fair and friendly business environment and share its vision of a better life for all people. If we can draw on each other's strengths to complement our weaknesses and continue to cooperate in good faith, we can build a better future together.

