IFFGD Acknowledges April As IBS Awareness Month: Education Is Key

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Up to 45 million people living in the United States suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Although IBS is common, patients are often stigmatized and misunderstood, and their symptoms have a significant impact on their quality of life. During April, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) will join patients, family members, and caregivers to increase public awareness about IBS and help to educate the public - the theme for IBS Awareness Month 2021along with hashtags #IBSAwarenenssMonthand #IBSEducation.

IFFGD President, Ceciel T. Rooker, commented, "We live in a world where many of us turn to social media for answers and support when we are suffering from any illness. For those living with a chronic GI disorder such as IBS, the need for reliable educational materials and information is extremely important. Educating the ones around us is just the first step to increase public awareness so that the needs of the patient community can be met."

Symptoms associated with IBS can flare up unexpectedly and change over time, even day to day. IBS is characterized by the following symptoms:

Recurring or chronic bouts of abdominal pain or discomfort

Abdominal pain or discomfort associated with a change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation

Other symptoms may also occur, such as bloating, gas, or urgency.

In 1997, IFFGD designated April as IBS Awareness Month. During this time, IFFGD focuses on important health messages about IBS diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life issues. Next month, IFFGD invites everyone to join their campaign by visiting their newly updated IBS website, www.aboutIBS.org, which will go live on April 1 st, to learn about IBS. You can also join IFFGD's awareness campaign by downloading and sharing information in the IBS Awareness Month Media Toolkit, which provides key messaging and images.

This awareness campaign is designed to generate a conversation about IBS, share reliable information and resources, and raise awareness about this condition. Encouraging this discussion will help to improve the quality of life for the millions of people living with this GI condition. "By joining together to educate individuals in our communities, we are not only supporting those who suffer from the impacts of IBS, but we also bring hope for the future," said Rooker.

About IFFGDThe International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. This year is IFFGD's 30 th Anniversary. IFFGD will commemorate this milestone throughout the year with special programs including the free week long Advocacy Event with a special tribute to support groups and educational resources, the Nancy and Bill Norton Patient Education Series (NES) Event: IFFGD's Thirtieth Anniversary Edition coming in the fall, the launch of new websites, and social post to highlight historical events. Learn more about IFFGD at www.iffgd.org.

Contact: Hayley McCorkle(414) 964-1799 304217@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iffgd-acknowledges-april-as-ibs-awareness-month-education-is-key-301238439.html

SOURCE International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders