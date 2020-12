IFF Declares Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2020

IFF (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.

IFF (IFF) - Get Report (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of its common stock, payable on January 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2020.

