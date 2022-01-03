IFF And SleepScore Labs To Unveil Validated Scent Solutions To Support Improved Sleep At CES 2022

IFF (IFF) - Get International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Report and SleepScore Labs introduce a groundbreaking scent solution to improve sleep quality, building on the partnership initiated in 2020 and leveraging IFF's internal Science of Wellness program. The two companies will be demonstrating the new solution at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas - a scent that showed sleep improvement on an objective level in a SleepScore Labs study, including faster time to fall asleep, less time spent awake during the night, longer sleep duration, and improved sleep efficiency.

"IFF has always been a pioneer when it comes to creating scent solutions to improve people's lives", says Christophe de Villeplée, IFF's Scent Division President. "The two first years of our partnership with SleepScore Labs were used by our perfumers and innovation teams to develop scents using our data science and SleepScore Labs biometric measures to improve sleep quality. The CES show will allow tech savvy visitors to discover our unique scent wellness solution and experience it firsthand".

With 70% of the developed world impacted by poor sleep and the resulting adverse effects on overall health, the need to develop data-driven solutions is a call to action. IFF, an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, and SleepScore Labs, the company behind a comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, leverage their combined expertise with a science-based, biometrically measured scent solution to support improved sleep.

The two organizations have collaborated to produce in-context biometrically tested scents. The studies utilize SleepScore's non-contact measurement technology to extract respiratory signal and body movements, to not only determine sleep-wake cycles but also specific sleep stages, including Light, Deep, and REM. Their technology has been validated using polysomnography (PSG), the gold standard for objective sleep measurement.

"Billions of people are constantly searching for solutions to help them sleep better but most consumer solutions have little or no hard scientific data on their performance," said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. "We are tremendously proud to work with IFF in leveraging the best data and science to bring real products which can be easily used in homes around the world to help people truly sleep better. Duly tested."

To learn more about the IFF and SleepScore Labs scent sleep solutions, please see the companies' video, IFFxSleepScore.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (IFF) - Get International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Report, an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world - from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About SleepScore Labs

We're the sleep science and improvement company changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. Together, we enable leading companies and organizations to strengthen their health and wellness offerings, proven through better sleep. After studying over 85 million hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world's most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space

