If You Were Hoping The (Canceled) Presidential Debate Would Inform Your Vote; VotingSmarter's Candidate Matchmaker Finds Your Perfect Political Matches In 4 Minutes Or Less

Don't Get Catfished by the Candidates! Get the facts you need to vote for the right candidates and causes during the #IVoteBecause campaign with non-partisan voter education App, VotingSmarter

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VotingSmarter , a civic technology nonprofit startup, introduced Candidate Matchmaker, part of the VotingSmarter app to guide voters through the 2020 U.S. Elections, launching its #IVoteBecause campaign for its Candidate Matchmaker feature.

Join the #IVoteBecause campaign on TikTok . Join the #IVoteBecause campaign on Instagram .

Candidate Matchmaker makes identifying like-minded candidates easy through its dating style questionnaire based on social and political issue preferences. A quick series of questions leads users to their ideal candidate matches for President, Senate, House, and Governor in just 4 minutes.

The mobile App is free and available for download with state and national level information here: VotingSmarter

How it WorksMuch like a dating app, users enter his or her interests, values and beliefs to get started.

The App then matches the voter to candidates - from President to Congress - based on their similar beliefs and that person's voting address.

Matches are based on unbiased analyses of the issues, rather than a political party or on demographic categories like race, gender, age, or sexual preference.

Users will see match percentages based on their answers.

The 'matchmaking' process typically takes four minutes or less.

Users now have qualified information to learn more about their matched candidates and make a well-informed voting decision.

"Many voters (young and old) have been taking 'blind votes' in recent elections, not understanding a candidate's true policy leanings and preferences. This is dangerous because voters often end up with 'voter's remorse' when they find out the candidate they voted for does the opposite of what they'd hoped for," said CEO Terry Crandall. "Our team has invested more than 3800 hours of research into making the App fair, fast and fun for voters to get informed. We've cut out the noise in an attempt to eliminate 'blind voting' and to give new and experienced voters an informed starting point to begin finding their best 'political matches'. And yes we use a ton of dating puns; because politics and being informed is just as messy and as hard as dating."

Voters can view candidate profiles, complete with an issue-by-issue breakdown of a candidate's stances, their own matching score with each candidate and even a way to reach out to the candidates. VotingSmarter also features a voter registration link, an election countdown, and soon an apolitical news feed.

Get started by downloading VotingSmarter for free now to educate and match yourself to real issues, causes and candidates that identify closely with personal preferences, regardless of party affiliation.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/votingsmarter/id1511426686 Android: http://app.votingsmarter.org/

For more information:Media contact: Ronjini Joshua, The Silver Telegram (949) 295-9779

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/if-you-were-hoping-the-canceled-presidential-debate-would-inform-your-vote-votingsmarters-candidate-matchmaker-finds-your-perfect-political-matches-in-4-minutes-or-less-301153251.html

SOURCE VotingSmarter