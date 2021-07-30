If You Purchased Certain Microcap Stock Between May 2016 And July 2019, You May Be Eligible For Distribution From The O'Rourke Distribution Fund

SEATTLE, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 17, 2019, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filed a lawsuit against Garrett O'Rourke and Michael J. Black alleging that, between May 2016 and July 2019, the defendants schemed to sell the stock of the five publicly traded companies listed below to investors through false and misleading statements and high pressure stock promotional campaigns, SEC v. O'Rourke, et al., 19-CV-4137 (KAM) (E.D.N.Y.). The SEC also alleged that the defendants disguised their control over some or all of the companies and their stock, thereby circumventing their obligations to register the stock with the Commission pursuant to Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933 and conduct sales in accordance with the governing registration regulations. The matter has been resolved against O'Rourke, and the SEC has collected over $5.7 million (the "O'Rourke Distribution Fund") that it now seeks to distribute. Additional funds timely directed to the O'Rourke Distribution Fund, and accrued interest, will be added to the Distribution Fund.

Company (Trading Symbol) [Relevant Period start and end dates (inclusive)]:

AV1 Group, Inc. (AVOP) [ 5/4/2016 through 10/19/2016 ];

]; EnviroTechnologies International, Inc. (ETII) [ 2/1/2017 through 6/30/2017 ];

]; EnviroTechnologies International, Inc. (ETII) [ 1/30/2018 through 5/10/2018 ];

]; Cyberfort Software, Inc. (CYBF) [ 6/29/2018 through 8/15/2018 ];

]; Link Reservations, Inc. (LRSV) [ 10/7/2016 through 2/9/2017 ]; and

]; and BioHemp International, Inc. (BKIT) [ 5/10/2019 through 7/16/2019 ].

On March 4, 2021, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York appointed Miller Kaplan Arase LLP as Tax Administrator and appointed JND Legal Administration as Distribution Agent (the "Distribution Agent"). On May 26, 2021, the Court approved a plan for the distribution of the O'Rourke Distribution Fund (the "Plan"). The Plan is publicly available at www.OrourkeDistributionFund.com, as well as on the SEC's webpage for this matter ( https://www.sec.gov/divisions/enforce/claims/orourke-black.htm).

If you purchased one or more of the securities set forth above during the corresponding Relevant Period(s) and would like to be considered for eligibility for a distribution from the O'Rourke Distribution Fund, you must submit a completed and signed Proof of Claim Form ("Claim Form"), including adequate supporting documentation of your purchases and a completed tax certification, to the Distribution Agent by the Claims Bar Date.

The Claim Form is available at www.OrourkeDistributionFund.com. You may submit your Claim Form online no later than 11:59 pm PT on November 9, 2021 following the directions at https://secure.orourkedistributionfund.com. Alternatively, you may send your Claim Form to the Distribution Agent; Claim Forms must be postmarked no later than November 9, 2021 if sent by First Class Mail; and if not by First Class Mail, received by the Distribution Agent by November 9, 2021. If not submitted online, Claim Forms should be directed to the following address:

O'Rourke Distribution Fundc/o JND Legal AdministrationPO Box 91401 Seattle, WA 98111

Brokers, Dealers and other nominees that may have records of purchasers of the Securities during the Relevant Period must notify the respective beneficial owners within fourteen (14) days of receipt of the Claims Packet so that beneficial owners may timely file a claim or provide to the Distribution Agent within fourteen (14) days of receipt a list of last known names and addresses for all beneficial owners for whom the record holders purchased the Securities during the Relevant Period.

Additional information regarding the O'Rourke Distribution Fund, including the Distribution Plan, the Notice, the Claim Form, relevant deadlines, and related materials are available on the Distribution website at www.OrourkeDistributionFund.com. You may obtain additional information or request copies of the Claim Form by contacting the Distribution Agent toll-free at (833) 358-1844, emailing info@OrourkeDistributionFund.com, or writing to:

Please check the website www.OrourkeDistributionFund.com frequently for updates.

