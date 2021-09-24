If You Purchased Certain Cotton-polyester Blended Sheet Sets Supplied By AQ Textiles, LLC At ROSS Stores, Your Rights May Be Affected By A Proposed Class Action Settlement

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit called Dominique Morrison v. Ross Stores, Inc., N.D. Cal., Case No. 4:18-cv-02671-YGR (the "Settlement"). This notice provides a summary of your rights and options.

Para una notificación en español, visite Documentos importantes

What is this about? Plaintiff Dominique Morrison claims that the thread count on cotton/polyester sheets imported and supplied by AQ Textiles, LLC and sold by Ross ("Ross" or "Defendant") was false or deceptive. Ross stands by its advertising and denies it did anything wrong. The Court has not decided which side is right. Instead, the parties have decided to settle this case.

Who is affected? You are a Class Member if you purchased polyester-cotton blend ("Chief Value Cotton" or "CVC") sheet sets supplied by AQ to Ross and sold by Ross between May 7, 2014, and November 29, 2021.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides injunctive relief.

Injunctive Relief: Pursuant to the settlement Ross requires AQ to certify in writing on an annual basis that the polyester/cotton sheets it supplies to Ross comply with the actual thread count pursuant to industry standard ASTM D3775, as officially interpreted and amended from time to time, or any successor industry standard for textile thread count, and to report in writing on an annual basis as to whether there are any known investigations by any outside entity or pending claims or lawsuits regarding AQ's representation regarding thread count. Ross will also require AQ to supply a passing test report for thread count for each new style of polyester/cotton sheets that it supplies to Ross.

What are my options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing: If you do nothing, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Ross for the claims in this case.

Exclude Yourself: If you exclude yourself or remove yourself from the Class, you will keep your right to sue or continue to sue Ross for the claims in this case (however, you cannot exclude yourself from any injunctive relief ordered by the Court). Exclusion requests must be postmarked by November 29, 2021.

Object: If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement you may object to it or tell the Court what you don't like about the Settlement. Objections must be postmarked by November 29, 2021.

For details about your rights and options and how to exclude yourself or object, go to www.threadcountsettlement.com.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing in this case on January 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the federal courthouse located at 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612 to consider the final approval of the settlement, payment of attorneys' fees to class counsel, incentive awards for the class representative, and other related issues. The motion(s) by class counsel for attorneys' fees and costs and incentive awards for class representative will be available for viewing at www.threadcountsettlement.com after they are filed. You may appear at the hearing in person or through your attorney at your own cost, but you are not required to do so.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, go to www.threadcountsettlement.com, or contact the Settlement Administrator by writing Thread Count Settlement, c/o CPT Group, Inc, 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606 emailing threadcountsettlement@cptgroup.com, or calling 1-888-413-4533.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/if-you-purchased-certain-cotton-polyester-blended-sheet-sets-supplied-by-aq-textiles-llc-at-ross-stores-your-rights-may-be-affected-by-a-proposed-class-action-settlement-301383384.html

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.