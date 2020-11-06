IEHP Provides $1.5M To Secure Housing For Low-Income Seniors

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has partnered with National Community Renaissance (National CORE) to provide $1.5 million to support construction of the Day Creek Senior Villas in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. These villas will provide affordable housing to hundreds of low-income seniors.

Through this partnership with National CORE, one of the nation's largest nonprofit developers of affordable housing, the health plan will receive access to 10 apartment units in the newly-constructed facility. These units will provide permanent housing for homeless seniors who are IEHP members transitioning out of long-term care.

"It is a sad statement that one of the fastest-growing segments of homeless adults is seniors," said Dr. Karen Hansberger, IEHP chief medical officer. "Seniors coming out of skilled nursing facilities many times have no safe place to call their home. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for these members to successfully transition out of long-term care and continue the momentum of their health and wellness journey. By pairing high quality housing and continued case management, we believe these members can return to their community and a full life."

A part of IEHP's Housing Initiative, members housed in this facility will receive intensive case management services and step-by-step guidance through the medical system. This service will teach members how to optimize their benefits so they can get the care they need, when they need it.

In addition to the hands-on care IEHP residents will receive at this facility, all who reside at the Day Creek Senior Villas will have access to amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, patios, outdoor lounges and a community center. Along with Dr. Hansberger, Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP's chief executive officer, recently toured the new facility for the first time.

"What a joy it was to tour the new complex and see so many residents grinning from ear to ear because they had this gorgeous new place to call home," said McNaughton. "We are grateful for our innovative partnerships that help support our most vulnerable members and community populations."

For more information about the Day Creek Senior Villas, visit: nationalcore.org.

