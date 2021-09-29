IEHP Partners With Community Organizations To Vaccinate 38,000 I.E. Residents

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last six months, more than 38,400 Inland Empire residents have received their COVID-19 vaccines through an IEHP sponsored or supported clinic. Clinics are made possible through partnerships with community-based organizations like Loma Linda University Health, SAC Health System, St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Inland Regional Center, and San Bernardino County and are expected to continue to combat the surging rates of COVID-19 cases.

Approximately 36,900 vaccines have been administered through San Bernardino County's super vaccination site, held at the health plan's corporate headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. In addition, more than 1,500 vaccines have been distributed at community events, like Que Buena's 2021 Fiestas Patrias community event, and church or organization-hosted clinics over the past six months.

"We do everything we can to meet residents where they are," said Marci Coffey, IEHP's Director of Community Partnerships. "For some, it comes down to convenience and accessibility. For others, it's all about education and awareness. We're thrilled to offer these services and resources to residents in the I.E. and are actively working to develop additional opportunities for our teams to connect with and support the community!"

With funding from the state's Medi-Cal COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program, IEHP plans on expanding partnerships to ensure continued vaccine clinics. The health plan is also developing provider incentive programs to encourage physician intervention among patients, increasing vaccination rates.

"The facts are crystal clear. Everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "While we are proud of the number of vaccines we've helped to administer, we still have plenty of work ahead to ensure our communities can enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. We understand receiving a vaccine is a personal choice, however the community impacts are astounding. Just as this pandemic began through community spread, it must end through community collaboration and response."

For COVID-19 vaccine sites near you, visit myturn.ca.gov.

About IEHPWith a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

