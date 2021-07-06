IEHP Participates In Community Catalyst National Study

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report published by Community Catalyst, a national non-profit health advocacy organization, proposes federal policies be enacted to better support those dually eligible for Medicare-Medicaid...

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report published by Community Catalyst, a national non-profit health advocacy organization, proposes federal policies be enacted to better support those dually eligible for Medicare-Medicaid health plans. The study also outlines specific policies on outreach and enrollment strategies. To provide these recommendations and to complete the study, Community Catalyst collaborated with state organizations and health plans from across the country, including Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and its dually eligible members.

IEHP Vice President of Strategy, Thomas Pham, served on Community Catalyst's Reactor Panel, "Stakeholder Perspectives on Enrollment," and elaborated on report findings and provided insight on facilitating a person-centered enrollment strategy, current and potential barriers, and how the state can better support the effort.

"Health care is incredibly personal, and a person-centered enrollment strategy that puts the individual needs of our dually eligible Members first is critical to optimizing their health," said Pham. "This is especially necessary for our Medicare-Medicaid population, since dually eligible individuals have lower incomes and are either over 65 years of age or have a disability and/or long-term complex care needs. The study's findings illustrate the need to better serve our dually eligible population."

The study indicates important factors that would support dually eligible individuals to enroll or stay enrolled, including being able to see necessary providers, the availability of accessibility materials to assist individuals in making informed decisions, speaking to knowledgeable people about benefits, and the potential to receive additional or supplemental benefits.

Additional findings reveal that ample networks within the Medicare-Medicaid model would positively impact member's ability to maintain regular access to providers and concludes that current enrollment processes present some difficulty in dually eligible individuals' ability to review accessible materials, speak with a knowledgeable person and learn about benefits - all of which link back to the impact on enrolling and remaining enrolled.

The study offers several policy recommendations to help address these needs. One being policies at the federal government level should be enacted to help dually eligible individuals maintain access to their providers and create a resource hub for individuals to receive clear, comprehensive information about their care.

"Accessible health care benefit information and trusted resources are critical components to making informed decisions about your care," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "We're grateful for supportive partners like Community Catalyst who advocate for our most vulnerable populations and stand firm to make these policy recommendations a reality."

Community Catalyst is a leading non-profit national health advocacy organization that is dedicated to advancing a movement of health equity and justice. By partnering with local, state and national organizations and professions, Community Catalyst provides best practices and new policy recommendations to agencies like Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. For details on the study, visit: healthinnovation.org

