IEHP Earns Rancho Cucamonga Fire District's Business Partner Of The Year Award

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) was awarded Business Partner of the Year by the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District at the City's Fire and Police Recognition Celebration on September 9. The distinguished award recognizes the health plan's partnership with the City and County of San Bernardino to host an ongoing super vaccine clinic at the health plan's headquarters.

Located in Rancho Cucamonga, IEHP's 400,000-square-foot headquarter building (known as the Atrium) was transformed into a super vaccination site in February 2021 where more than 36,900 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date.

"We are incredibly humbled to receive this recognition from the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "Hosting the vaccine clinic is very important to us. As a health plan, a partner of the city and county, we knew we needed to do our part to make these vaccines accessible."

Rancho Cucamonga Fire District's Business Partner of the Year is traditionally awarded to a community business who assists the district as a problem solver.

"This award is our humble way of expressing our gratitude for the partnership in this historic effort. We thank IEHP for opening their doors and making a difference in thousands of lives within our community during these unprecedented times," said Ivan Rojer, Rancho Cucamonga Fire District's Fire Chief.

IEHP has been a Rancho Cucamonga Business Partner since relocating from San Bernardino in 2013. Prior to March 2020, IEHP's ENERGY STAR® certified Atrium building supported more than 2,400 Team Members (IEHP employees), who have temporarily transitioned to full-time work-from-home schedules during the pandemic.

"In addition to addressing the needs of our Members and residents throughout the Inland Empire, it means so much to us that we were able to open our building to provide more access for our friends and neighbors in Rancho Cucamonga as well," said Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP Chief Medical Officer. "We are incredibly grateful for the recognition and the ongoing support pouring into the vaccine clinic. And we look forward to continuing our partnerships to help increase vaccine rates in our region."

The clinic is located at 10801 Sixth Street in Rancho Cucamonga and is scheduled to run for the rest of the year. Appointments and walk-ins can be accommodated. Appointments can be made at SBCovid19.com/vaccine.

About IEHP With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

