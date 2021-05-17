IEEE-USA Announces Three New EVO Conferences -- Free For 2021!

The Premier Conferences for Dynamic Leadership and the EVOlution of YOU

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE- USA is proud to announce the expansion of our flagship EVO conference in 2021 to include all new, free, online events — EVOnCampus and EVOpro.

These innovative conferences will continue the "EVOlution of You" theme, while focusing on EVOlving your skillset, helping you plan your career roadmap, and inspiring you with dynamic, immersive learning from leading industry experts.

EVOnCampus 1.0 and 2.0, a series of two independent virtual events held 16 June & 3 November, will give recent grads and current college students insight into tech trends and pathways to lead them to challenging and fulfilling careers. Get inspired for your future!

EVOPro, to be held 1 September, will challenge career-oriented professionals to think creatively and find innovative solutions to tomorrow's challenges today. Impactful keynote speakers and sessions will broaden your skill set, push you to grow as a leader, and supply useful insights from "Big Thinkers" in industry to take your career to the next level.

We are also thrilled to announce Nate Ball , author, Emmy-winning TV host, and Co-Founder and CEO of Atlas Devices , as our first keynote speaker for EVOnCampus 1.0! Nate hosts the PBS Kids TV series Design Squad and Design Squad Global, and has appeared on the History Channel, MythBusters, various news networks and across the TED sphere. His company, Atlas Devices, develops advanced access and rescue equipment for the military and first responders worldwide.

EVOnCampus 1.0 will also feature an exciting panel exploring Future Trends and Tech with Amy Peck , Founder & CEO of EndeavorVR , and John Collins , Director of Engineering at Vinted , and formerly of Microsoft, Apple, and Snapchat.

More sessions and presenters will be announced soon — stay tuned!

Featured speakers at past EVO events have included: Bran Ferrin (Applied Minds, Disney Imagineering); Vint Cerf (Google); Corey Doctorow (BoingBoing); Larry Hornbeck (DLP Inventor, Oscar Winner, Texas Instruments); Myles Kovacs (DUB Magazine); Monique Morrow (Cisco); Alton D. Romig, Jr (Lockheed Martin Skunkworks); Patty Hatter (Intel); Steve Sasson (Digital Camera Inventor, Kodak); Sonita Lontoh (HP); Samantha Snabes (re:3D); Maxim Jago (Filmmaker/Futurist); James Finlay (Adobe); Nancy Martin (GE) -- and many more.

Now more than ever — changing times demand an Evolution of You ™ and IEEE- USA's EVO Conferences will help you navigate today's complex career landscape.

Registration for all three of these free events is now open at evoconference.org . Sign up today!

Get your brand involved with EVO: Sponsorship opportunities available at evoconference.org/sponsor.

About IEEE- USA:IEEE- USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of 150,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

