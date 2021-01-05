IEEE Computer Society Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) has reached an impressive milestone as it celebrates 75 years of serving the global computer science and engineering community. In honor of this anniversary, the IEEE CS will host a series of exciting events throughout the year in an effort to share the accomplishments of the past 75 years while looking forward to future opportunities.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating this significant milestone this year, which underscores the Computer Society's commitment to serving our worldwide members," said Forrest Shull, IEEE CS president. "Throughout our 75th year, we will celebrate the Computer Society's successes so far, and look ahead to what we will be doing in the future. The Society is home to a dedicated community who collaborate to advance and share knowledge important to our fast-paced field, and it is exciting to envision its impact on creating our shared future."

The IEEE CS has grown substantially since its beginnings, now servicing over 225,000 community members with resources that include 210 international conferences and a world-class digital library with over 800,000 articles. View IEEE CS By the Numbers.

Celebratory activities launching in January include:

IEEE CS Trivia Game: Both members and non-members are encouraged to enter. Prizes will be given away each month, and at the end of 2021, a grand prize winner will receive an Apple iPad Air. Visit IEEE CS 75th Trivia Game and start today.

Student Branch Chapter Video Contest: Students are challenged to create a video that highlights the past, present, and/or future of technology and that demonstrates how technology has or will change(d) society, improve(d) lives, and/or solve(d) problems. Visit IEEE CS Video Contest for more details. The deadline for entries is 31 January 2021.

New activities will be announced monthly, including a special "IEEE CS Week" taking place in March, essay contests, featured articles in IEEE CS publications, and panels at IEEE CS conferences and events. Visit IEEE CS to learn more about how to get involved and participate in the yearlong celebration.

The IEEE CS extends its appreciation to this year's 75th Anniversary Corporate Partners : OPPO, Hitachi, and Alibaba. Their partnerships offer the opportunity for further collaboration in computer science and engineering.

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers unparalleled international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

