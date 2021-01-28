IDX Shares Best Practices On Protecting Digital Privacy For Data Privacy Day

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IDX, the leading digital privacy platform and data breach services provider, reminds consumers that the privacy of their personal information is in their hands by offering practical tips and discounted access to its flagship product, IDX Privacy.

Both individuals and enterprises have fully integrated the online world with the physical world; with 2020's exodus to the home office came the attendant difficulties of blending home and work lives, family and professional relationships - all through the same online platforms and digital devices. People communicate online, socialize online, shop online and learn online.

This shift has brought more online risks than ever; it is basically impossible to participate in the world today without leaving a digital footprint. Because people are tracked, watched, and monetized by online companies, they need to be aware and alert to this and take steps to protect their digital privacy.

2020 also brought with it more and more threats from abroad. While the SolarWinds cyberattack initially targeted government intelligence and corporate intellectual property, the damage is not going to stop there. Consumers are next in line for compromise of their personal data, and the risks will only continue to multiply. According to GovTech.com, the total number of records compromised in 2020 exceeded 37 billion, a 141% increase compared to 2019 and by far the most records exposed in a single year.

That's why, in an effort to equip consumers with the tools to take back control of their privacy, IDX is offering the following tips for Data Privacy Day:

Use strong passwords, change your passwords frequently and utilize multi-factor authentication whenever possible.

Turn on encryption on mobile devices and use an encrypted flash drive to protect stored files.

Connect with a VPN to protect from eavesdropping when using public Wi-Fi networks.

Use a tracking blocker with your browser to defeat trackers that monitor your information, behavior and interests.

Turn off location services on devices except when you need to use them with a specific app.

To see a complete list of tips from IDX, read more here.

"As we dive into the new year, we are excited to continue to advance a digitally safe world for consumers and their privacy. The SolarWinds hack, daily work-from-home vulnerabilities and many access points in the COVID-19 tracing infrastructure are just a few of the risks threatening consumers," commented Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "These are just a few of the ways consumers can adapt to their digital lifestyle, and we hope many will benefit from our flagship product, IDX Privacy, which helps users take charge of their digital privacy and reduce their digital footprint."

For Data Privacy Day, IDX Privacy is available immediately to consumers at a discounted rate. IDX Privacy has a suggested list price of $9.95 per month but is available immediately at an introductory price of $7.95 per month, or $49.95 annually for the first year, with the first 30 days free. To learn more about IDX, visit www.idx.us .

About IDX

IDX is the only consumer privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idx-shares-best-practices-on-protecting-digital-privacy-for-data-privacy-day-301217451.html

SOURCE IDX