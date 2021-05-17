IDX Recognized As Editor's Choice For Privacy Management Software In Global InfoSec Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, the leading privacy platform and data breach services provider, announced their victory in Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards as the Editor's Choice for Privacy Management Software. Founded in 2003, IDX has been protecting consumer data for over 15 years.

Cyber Defense Magazine has been honoring cybersecurity and cyber defense companies through their InfoSec Awards for executives, products, and services. With more than 30 award categories, judging was conducted by certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of an entry's submitted materials, including, but not limited to, datasheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

"It's an incredible honor to have IDX recognized by the InfoSec Awards. We are passionate about protecting the privacy of our clients and their customers, employees, and account holders, and offering comprehensive solutions to those who have experienced having their personal information compromised," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "As the leading provider of enterprise data breach response solutions, we are thrilled to be acknowledged as the Editor's Choice for Privacy Management Software."

Now in their ninth year, these awards help build buzz, customer awareness, sales and marketing, and growth and investment opportunities. Cyber Defense Magazine has a flexible philosophy and goal to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. Cyber Defense Magazine is always asking "What's Next?" to ensure they are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

"IDX embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About IDX:

IDX is the only privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

About CDM InfoSec Awards:

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space that believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

