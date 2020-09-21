NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (IDT) - Get Report, a global provider of communications and payment services, has scheduled its report of financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 (the three and twelve-months ended July 31, 2020) on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website ( https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from US) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through October 8, 2020. To access the call replay, dial toll free 1-844-512-2921 (from US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and provide this replay number: 10147325. A replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website.

About IDT Corporation: IDT Corporation (IDT) - Get Report provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its Boss Revolution ®, net2phone ® and National Retail Solutions ® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, please visit our website ( https://www.idt.net/).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idt-corporation-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2020-results-301134965.html

SOURCE IDT Corporation