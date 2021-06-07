IDT Corporation To Present At LD Micro Invitational

NEWARK, NJ, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, unified cloud communications and traditional communications services, will present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational virtual investor conference to...

NEWARK, NJ, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (IDT) - Get Report, a global provider of fintech, unified cloud communications and traditional communications services, will present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational virtual investor conference to update investors on recent results and management's strategy and outlook.

The IDT presentation will be webcast on Tuesday, June 8 th at 1:30 PM ET. To register to watch the webcast or view the recording afterwards, visit the LD Micro Invitational website ( https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/). Access to all conference presentations is free of charge.

IDT will post its presentation slides on the investor pages of its website beginning at the time of the webcast.

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th through Thursday, June 10th, 2021. The program runs from 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day. The conference is expected to feature approximately180 companies presenting for 25 minutes each.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (IDT) - Get Report is a global provider of fintech, unified cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ' (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone 's unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

Contact:

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net

# # #