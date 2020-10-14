IDrive Online Backup Launches EPYC- A Secure Video Conferencing And AR Powered Video Sharing Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Online Backup has released EPYC , a secure video conferencing and AR powered video sharing application, empowering remote workforces to meet face-to-face and collaborate on projects as if they were meeting...

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Online Backup has released EPYC , a secure video conferencing and AR powered video sharing application, empowering remote workforces to meet face-to-face and collaborate on projects as if they were meeting in person.

Due to COVID-19 and the current remote work climate, IDrive has recognized the need for businesses to enhance the tools they have at their disposal in order to keep their employees productive and present.

By releasing EPYC , IDrive has helped solve this need by providing a video conferencing solution which allows organizations to conduct online meetings over the internet that are easy to host and join from anywhere. This gives users a highly secure and affordable way to meet and collaborate with their teammates with no time limits, no matter where they are in the world.

EPYC allows users to schedule, host, and attend instant meetings quickly and effectively, including features that are specifically designed to make it simple for digital workforces to meet and be productive. This includes:

Calendar Integration - create meetings and schedule it through Google, Yahoo or Outlook calendars.

Meetings without time restrictions - host webinars and video conferences seamlessly with support for unlimited 1:1 and group meetings.

Dial in via phone - overcome poor Internet connections and join meetings by dialing in through the phone (support for international numbers).

Security - control who joins meetings. All attendees require a meeting invite to join. Choose to password protect the meeting or enable admin permission for joining. All meetings are secured with AES 256-bit encryption.

For effective collaboration, EPYC includes many tools to help ensure that meetings can be as productive online as they are in person. These tools include:

Group and Private messaging - exchange messages and share file attachments with all the participants at a time or chat with individual participants.

Screen sharing - deliver presentations, demonstrate an application or procedure by sharing your screen with other participants.

Unlimited Cloud Recording - capture your meetings for record-keeping; view or share recordings from the dashboard. Record unlimited amount of meetings

Whiteboard - brainstorm ideas with other attendees; draw on the whiteboard.

Virtual Background - use built-in background images to be meeting ready while working from home or any remote location.

Blur Background - create a blur effect in your background to maintain privacy during a meeting.

Another tool built in to EPYC is RemotePC Vision , which allows organizations to transform their remote support with augmented reality powered live video sharing. This lets users see exactly what the person they are supporting is seeing, assisting in providing instant remote support when being on-site is not possible.

EPYC starts at $9.95/year/one host and a free plan is available.

About IDrive IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive ®, RemotePC ™ and IBackup . The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idrive-online-backup-launches-epyc--a-secure-video-conferencing-and-ar-powered-video-sharing-platform-301152717.html

SOURCE IDrive Inc.