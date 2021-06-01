IDnow Supports Audi's New Digital Offer

MUNICH, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading platform-as-a-service provider for identity verification, supports the international automotive company AUDI AG with a digital solution for identity verification for the new subscription offer "Audi on demand Subscribe".

In mid-May, the fully integrated subscription model "Audi on demand Subscribe" was launched in the first dealerships of the brand with the four rings in Germany. Customers can use it to digitally rent an Audi for a period of four to twelve months. For Audi, the focus is on flexibility and convenience for the user. In order to offer customers a fast and smooth process that fits in with the digital strategy, Audi relies on IDnow's AutoIdent. In this process, the customer's ID and driving license data are automatically read in a user-friendly process and checked for authenticity with the help of AI and machine learning technologies.

"For us, the focus is on the customers and their customer journey. When designing the subscription model, it was particularly important to us to integrate a fast and completely digital process for identity verification - this is what our target group expects. We are pleased to be working with IDnow and to be able to offer our customers this smooth process," says Martin Wallenborn, Head of Business Development Sales Germany at AUDI AG. With "Audi on demand Subscribe", the automobile group is supplementing its previous "Audi on demand Rent" offer, which enables short-term rentals of up to 28 days.

"With its subscription offer, Audi has created a service that needs a convenient and fast application route. Our team has come up with a great solution that fits exactly the requirements of the Audi brand and its customers," says Oliver Obitayo, Chief Sales Officer at IDnow.

IDnow has expanded its capabilities in recent years far beyond offering individual ident procedures and has become the overarching platform for digital identities with several million transactions per year. In early 2021, IDnow announced the acquisition of identity Trust Management AG, one of the leading international providers of online and offline verification. This was the second acquisition within six months for IDnow and represents an important milestone on the way to becoming the leading identity platform in Europe.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity verification platform in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 670 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Commerzbank, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

