IDnow Acquires Identity Trust Management AG, A Leading Identity Verification Provider In Germany

MUNICH and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions, today announced that it has agreed to acquire identity Trust Management AG, a leading international provider of digital and offline identification solutions from Germany. This is IDnow's second acquisition in the last six months and marks a significant milestone on IDnow's path to becoming one of the leading identity platforms in Europe.

identity Trust Management AG has established itself as a key player in the German identity market over the last decade, with a particularly strong reputation and portfolio of clients across the telecommunications and insurance verticals. This transaction will further expand the portfolio of verification methods offered via the IDnow platform. The combined product portfolio will offer one of the broadest sets of identity verification methods available in the European market, ranging from automated to human-assisted and from purely online to point-of-sale. All these methods will be made available via the unified IDnow platform.

For the last few years, IDnow's success has been fueled by strong organic growth and an increasing demand for digital solutions in the market. The acquisition of identity Trust Management AG will allow IDnow to expand into new industry verticals and provide its services to a broader customer base throughout Germany and beyond.

"identity Trust Management AG has built an impressive company both in terms of product portfolio and client relationships," said Andreas Bodczek, CEO at IDnow. "We have known the leadership team for years and have established a partnership rooted in deep loyalty and mutual understanding. We are excited to welcome identity Trust Management AG's talented team to the IDnow family and look forward to combining the strengths of both companies to create a unified, market-leading brand."

"This combination unites the power of IDnow's innovative technology with identity Trust Management AG's diverse set of capabilities to create a differentiated identity verification platform," said Uwe Stelzig, CEO at identity Trust Management AG. "Together, we will be well-positioned to achieve our joint vision of providing clients with a unique, one-stop solution for identity verification."

IDnow will retain identity Trust Management AG's Düsseldorf location as well as its employees.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity verification platform in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted, from purely online to point-of-sale - each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 300 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Commerzbank, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

About identity Trust Management AG

identity Trust Management AG is an international provider of digital and offline identification solutions and a leading technology and software provider of certified identification processes for individuals and legal entities. identity Trust Management AG offers eIDAS compliant, certified and privacy compliant KYC processes for all industries.

identity TM provides identification and eIDAS compliant QES services on the basis of Full Service and Software as a Service. Customers of identity Trust Management AG include market leaders such as Deutsche Telekom, 1&1, WEB.DE, GMX, OTTO, R+V, HUK, CosmosDirekt, BMW, SWK Bank, VW, Audi, Bundesdruckerei and Telefonica.

