IDEX Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

IDEX CORPORATION (IEX) - Get IDEX Corporation (IEX) Reporttoday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share. This dividend will be paid January 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022. This dividend represents the company's 109 th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX (IEX) - Get IDEX Corporation (IEX) Report is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you're driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It's likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we're proud to say that we now call over 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With more than 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global company with nearly $2.5 billion in sales, committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IEX".

