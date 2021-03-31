IDEX Biometrics - CFO

Oslo, Norway - 31 March 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, today announced that Derek P. D'Antilio will step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective 23 April 2021. Mr. D'Antillio has accepted a position with another company. IDEX has initiated the process of finding his successor and expects to appoint the Company's next CFO by 1 May 2021. The company has appointed Erling Svela, VP of Finance of IDEX as interim CFO effective 24 April 24 2021. Mr. D'Antilio will remain with IDEX in an advisory role to assist with an orderly transition.

"On behalf of IDEX, I want to thank Derek for his many and significant contributions to IDEX," said Chief Executive Officer, Vince Graziani. "Derek is a well-respected senior executive who, as Chief Financial Officer beginning in 2019, has been instrumental in raising capital, leading our Nasdaq listing, and helping position the Company for future success. We wish Derek continued success in this next chapter of his career."

